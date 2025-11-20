Philippines falls in English proficiency ranking but still the second best among its peers in the region

The Philippines slipped six spots to 28th out of 123 countries in the 2025 edition of the English Proficiency Index (EPI) by international education company Education First (EF). On an 800-point scale, the country scored 569 points, earning a “high proﬁciency” rating. This is sufﬁcient for making presentations at work, understanding TV shows, and reading newspapers. Despite the drop in rankings, the Philippines bested the global average score of 488 points and placed second among its peers in the region, only behind Malaysia.