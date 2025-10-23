Home Infographics How reliable is the Philippines as an investment destination?
How reliable is the Philippines as an investment destination?
The Philippines ranked 169th out of 226 countries and territories in the Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index by Henley & Partners in partnership with AlphaGeo. With a risk score of 44.06, where lower is better, and 48.42 in resilience, where higher is better, the country had a total score of 52.18 out of 100. This put the Philippines as the fourth least reliable destination for investment among its peers in the region. The index measures a jurisdiction’s reliability as an investment destination structured around two pillars: risk and resilience.