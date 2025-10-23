How reliable is the Philippines as an investment destination?

The Philippines ranked 169th out of 226 countries and territories in the Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index by Henley & Partners in partnership with AlphaGeo. With a risk score of 44.06, where lower is better, and 48.42 in resilience, where higher is better, the country had a total score of 52.18 out of 100. This put the Philippines as the fourth least reliable destination for investment among its peers in the region. The index measures a jurisdiction’s reliability as an investment destination structured around two pillars: risk and resilience.