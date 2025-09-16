Home Infographics Philippines falls in Global Attractiveness Index
Philippines falls in Global Attractiveness Index
The Philippines slipped two places to 62nd out of 146 countries in the latest edition of the Global Attractiveness Index (GAI) by The European House – Ambrosetti. With an overall score of 34.1 out of 100, the country was categorized under “medium attractiveness.” The index measures the attractiveness of countries using key performance indicators under four subindices: positioning, dynamicity, sustainability, and future orientation.