Tax Justice Network: Philippines’ annual tax losses hit 1.8% of GDP

The Philippines’ annual tax losses reached $6.99 billion, according to the latest estimates in the 2024 edition of the State of Tax Justice by advocacy group Tax Justice Network. This was equivalent of 1.8% of the county’s gross domestic product (GDP), the fourth-highest share in the region and even surpassing Asia’s 0.3% total share. The report monitors the amount of money lost per country in tax to multinational corporations and wealthy individuals who use tax havens to underpay tax.