Philippines lands at 168th out of 180 in Yale’s environmental sustainability ranking

The Philippines placed 168th out of 180 countries in the 2024 edition of the biennial Environmental Performance Index (EPI) by the Yale Center for Environmental Law & Policy. Countries are ranked based on their progress toward mitigating climate change, improving environmental health, protecting ecosystem vitality, and reaching established environmental policy targets. The country got an overall EPI score of 32 out of 100, the ﬁfth-lowest in the region and below the Asia-Paciﬁc median EPI score of 41.8.