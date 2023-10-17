Home Infographics Knight Frank: Manila office occupancy cost 5th cheapest in Asia-Pacific
The country’s capital ranked 19th out of 79 markets in the Global Occupier Market Dashboard by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Knight Frank in the second quarter. The report compares the occupancy costs* for ofﬁce space across the world’s leading real estate markets. Manila’s occupancy costs for ofﬁce space amounted to $32.78 per square foot (sq. ft.) a year, making it the ﬁfth-most affordable ofﬁce space among 22 Asia-Paciﬁc markets.