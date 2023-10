Knight Frank: Manila office occupancy cost 5th cheapest in Asia-Pacific

The country’s capital ranked 19th out of 79 markets in the Global Occupier Market Dashboard by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank in the second quarter. The report compares the occupancy costs* for office space across the world’s leading real estate markets. Manila’s occupancy costs for office space amounted to $32.78 per square foot (sq. ft.) a year, making it the fifth-most affordable office space among 22 Asia-Pacific markets.