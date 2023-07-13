UNDP: About 6 in 100 Filipinos are considered ‘multidimensionally poor’

The share of “multidimensionally poor” in the Philippines reached 5.8% in 2022, equivalent to 6.6 million Filipinos, according to the latest estimates from the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative. This was lower than the 18.2% share of the developing countries but worse than 5.1% of East Asia and the Paciﬁc region. The report added that around 3% of Filipinos are living below the poverty line of $2.15 a day.