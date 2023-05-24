Philippines advances in 2023 Positive Peace Index

(… but remains one of the lowest in the region)

The Institute for Economics & Peace’s Positive Peace Index(PPI) measures a country’s capabilities to build and maintain peace. It is composed of 24 indicators that capture the eight pillars of “positive peace.” In a scale of 1 (lower levels of violence) to 5 (greater levels of violence), the Philippines got an overall PPI score of 3.403 in the latest edition of the report, placing it 98th out of 163 countries monitored. Its ranking improved by four notches from 2009 to 2022. Among the East and Southeast Asian countries included in the index, the Philippines ranked the sixth-lowest in the region, just ahead of Timor-Leste (99th overall), Laos (108th), Cambodia (128th), North Korea (139th), and Myanmar (148th).