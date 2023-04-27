Philippines jumps to 48th spot in 2023 Elite Quality Index

The Philippines rose 13 places to 48th out of 151 countries in the 2023 edition of the Elite Quality Index (EQx) by Switzerland-based Foundation for Value Creation Activities. The country’s EQx score improved by 2.2 points to 51.6 (out of 100) from 49.4 in 2022. Despite this, the Philippines placed sixth lowest among its peers in the region. The EQx assesses the elites’ contribution in wealth creation and society development in a country.