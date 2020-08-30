Industrial crop production mixed; coconut, coffee output fall

PRODUCTION of coconut, coffee, abaca, and rubber fell in the second quarter, while output of sugar, tobacco, and cacao rose, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

According to its major non-food and industrial crops bulletin, the PSA said coconut production fell 2.6% year on year to 3.24 million metric tons (MT).

The Davao Region was the top producer, accounting for 14% or 453,063 MT, followed by Northern Mindanao with 12.9% or 417,114 MT, and Zamboanga Peninsula 12.7% or 411,814 MT.

Coffee production fell 3.1% year on year to 5,883 MT.

SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City) was the top coffee producer, accounting for 32.9% or 1,935 MT, followed by Davao Region with 22.4% or 1,317 MT, and BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) 21% or 1,238 MT.

Robusta coffee was the top coffee variety, at 59.3% or 3,486 MT, followed by Arabica with 27.5% or 1,620 MT. Excelsa coffee accounted for 12.5% or 736 MT.

Abaca fiber production fell 3.3% year on year to 18,278 MT.

Bicol Region was the top abaca fiber producer, accounting for 35.2% or 6,433 MT, followed by Eastern Visayas at 19.6% or 3,574 MT, and Caraga at 14.1% or 2,570 MT.

Rubber production fell 6.7% year on year to 116,935 MT.

BARMM was the top rubber producer, accounting for 37.7% or 44,129 MT, followed by Zamboanga Peninsula with 36.2% or 42,373 MT, and SOCCSKSARGEN 16.6% or 19,394 MT.

Sugarcane production rose 100.3% year on year to 5.22 million MT.

Western Visayas was the top sugarcane producer, accounting for 53.9% or 2.82 million MT, followed by Northern Mindanao with 18.3% or 955,681 MT, and Central Visayas 13.1% or 684,669 MT.

Tobacco production rose 3.3% year on year to 37,618 MT.

Ilocos Region was the top tobacco producer, accounting for 66.3% or 24,940 MT, followed by Cagayan Valley at 31.4% or 11,826 MT, and the Cordillera Administrative Region at 1.5% or 567 MT.

Cacao production rose 5.6% year on year to 2,023 MT.

Davao Region was the top cacao producer, accounting for 73.7% or 1,490 MT, followed by Cagayan Valley and Northern Mindanao, both at 4.7% or 95 MT.

The PSA estimated in August that total crop production rose 5% year on year during the second quarter.

Major non-food and industrial crops accounted for 53.7% of agricultural output. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









