On December 13, 2021, InCorp Philippines held its very first event to welcome its transition from its former branding, Kittelson and Carpo Consulting. The event, Leaning Forward into New Horizons: InCorp Philippines Official Launch, took place at KMC Skydeck and Bar, Piccadilly Star Building in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The event was opened by InCorp Philippines HR and Employee Services Director Cherry Ann Tolentino and Business Development and Client Relations Manager Kerim Can Kiziler, with the special participation of InCorp Philippines Country Head Amanda Carpo and former Managing Director Gregory Kittelson.

The launch was a gateway to introduce a stronger and more streamlined way of assisting local and foreign enterprises to do business in the Philippines, as well as within the Asia-Pacific region.

InCorp Philippines Country Head Amanda Carpo delivered a speech reiterating the journey the company underwent as it unified with its parent company, InCorp Global.

“It has been a fifteen-year journey and I am so impressed at how steadfast they have been in what InCorp has been trying to build. It started out with just Singapore, then eventually InCorp joined all of the islands together from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, India, and Vietnam, and just last week in Australia.”

She shared her experience with working with InCorp Global and their goal to further their services in hopes to create a pan-Asian culture, connecting enterprises within the region.

“We agreed on the vision together. We agreed that we could achieve something better, bigger, and more global and took the next step. It took a while. It started in 2017 and believe it or not, it all happened last year during the [COVID-19] pandemic; the whole process of putting the companies together. That was an amazing experience that all happened on Zoom.”

Kittelson and Carpo Consulting Former Managing Director Gregory Kittelson also shared his thoughts on the transition along with how the company grew to what it is today.

“I was away for a year and a half and I lived here for 18 years. People sometimes ask me, ‘What do you miss about the Philippines?’ Honestly, I had always known that what I missed the most was where my office is. My companies, my business partners, and my employees. And after being away, that’s even more evident. Specifically, with KC which is now InCorp [Philippines], it is fantastic to see the people that I have worked with for years are still here, still intact, still working with Amanda, and now working with InCorp Global. It’s just a fantastic feeling for me to see that.”

He also shared his experiences with how Kittelson and Carpo Consulting started before its acquisition by InCorp Global, and later its transition.

“When Amanda and I started KC I said, ‘Hey Amanda. Let’s put up a service where we help foreigners set up [business] in the Philippines.’ I never thought we’d have one employee. But the two of us together hired the first employee and as time went on very quickly, the foreign companies started asking for more services.”

He reiterated the company’s growth journey through a series of services combined into one provider.

“[The clients said] we need payroll, we need accounting, we need flexible workspaces, we need recruitment, and executive search. It scrambled very quickly and hired people–good people–through the business. And that spawned out to KMC Solutions, KMC Savills, Sprout, and Team One. And so here we are, very proud and very happy. But again, just building companies and building values is not enough. It’s building teams. Being happy with the people that you work with and being proud of them.”

Leading industry partners and guests were invited to the company’s official branding transition from Kittelson and Carpo Consulting to InCorp Philippines.

Partners from KMC Solutions, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce Philippines (NordCham), the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI), and the European Chamber of Commerce Philippines (ECCP) President Lars Wittig also attended the event.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.