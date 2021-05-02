Hyundai launches 3S facility in Silang, Cavite

1 of 2

By Kap Maceda Aguila

HYUNDAI ASIA Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of vehicles of the South Korean auto brand, last Friday opened its 41st dealership in the country. Hyundai Silang is a 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) facility located along Aguinaldo Highway, in Barangay Lalaan 1, Silang, Cavite. This happened as HARI nears its 20th anniversary in August.

Silang is dubbed a gateway to the favorite tourist destination that is Tagaytay City. In a release, HARI added that, “Cavite is one of the Philippines’ most populated, industrialized, and fast-growing provinces. Thanks to its reliable road network, the province makes for a popular weekend getaway from the congestion and heat of the Metro. While Silang, which is a thriving agricultural hub and a real estate and eco-tourism destination place on the rise is integral to development efforts south of NCR.”

Hyundai Silang is under the aegis of Hyundai Alabang, Inc., led by its dealer principal William Chiongbian II. The company of almost two decades, also operates Hyundai Alabang, Hyundai Las Piñas, Hyundai San Pablo, Hyundai Naga City, and Hyundai Southern Mindanao.

During the launch, held digitally, HARI President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said that visitors of Hyundai Silang can expect to be welcomed into a “safe environment” implemented to assure the well-being of customers and employees alike. Addressing Hyundai Silang staff, Ms. Perez-Agudo said, “We entrust into your expert hands the mobility needs (of the community there).”

The showroom can accommodate up to six vehicles, while the sprawling 2,400-sq.m. service area features three quick-service bays and an additional eight bays.

Mr. Chiongbian vowed to provide Silangeños Hyundai’s signature “#BetterJourneys” in sales, after-sales, and parts. “We are here to help move people and businesses and, ultimately, contribute to driving the much-needed economic recovery at the municipal, provincial and regional levels. We put our extensive portfolio of safe and reliable vehicles and the skills, hard work, and dedication of our employees to the service of the Silangeños in the new normal.”

Hyundai Silang is compliant with Hyundai’s universal Guidelines for Protection and Safety (GPS), which has now been implemented for a year in a bid to “COVID-proof” Hyundai operations by “establishing globally and locally prescribed safety protocols to safeguard the well-being of customers and employees alike.”

Additionally, Hyundai Silang is also pre-certified GREEEN (Geared for Resiliency and Energy Efficiency for the Environment) by the Philippine Green Building Initiative (PGBI), having received the “Molave” rating, or 75% compliant with PGBI’s GREEEN standards.

As with other Hyundai dealerships, Hyundai Silang will offer safe, contactless transactions through increased digitalization with Hyundai Online Market Experience (HOME), “a web-based platform that integrates the car-buying experience, and the six-step Active Response, Management, Operations, and Resumption (ARMOR)” service process, which reworks HARI’s “Right Here, Right Care” after-sales promise.

For more information, visit www.hyundai.ph, the Hyundai Philippines Facebook page, and the Hyundai Cares (HCARES) contact center through e-mail wecare@hyundai-asia.com.