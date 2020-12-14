Hyundai Completes ‘Power Trio’ with Class-3 DOTR Certification

Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Hyundai Trucks and Buses in the country, received from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) the Certificate of Compliance (COC) from the Department of Transportation for its HD50S Class 3 Modern Jeepney, marking another milestone in the company’s staunch support for public transport modernization.

With COC’s already given to Hyundai H-100 Class 1 and Hyundai HD50S Class 2 last year, this latest certification gives HARI the distinction of being the first and only brand with a full lineup of modern jeepneys that meet Philippine National Standards (PNS).

The Hyundai HD50S Class 3 Modern Jeepney, which first debuted in February this year, is powered by a 2.9-liter Euro 4-compliant CRDi engine that provides better fuel efficiency, reliability, and cleaner emissions. It is designed for enhanced stability and power-to-weight ratio, boasting a 3,415-millimeter wheelbase. The vehicle also features roof-mounted air conditioning, AFCS, Wi-Fi, GPS tracking, CCTV cameras, a 7-inch monitor, and a speed limiter. It can accommodate 22 seated passengers as well as up to 10 standing commuters.

Since then, Hyundai’s new commuter workhorse has been field-tested almost on a daily basis in support of the government’s COVID-19 mobility programs.

“The pandemic has stressed the need to modernize and fortify public transport in the country. Using our modern jeepney platforms, we were the first to roll out Ligtas Biyahe (COVID-ready) variants that were utilized and proven effective in the government’s Libreng Sakay for front liners. We need to reach a critical mass so we can keep the majority, if not all, of the riding public safe and secure,” HARI President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said.

The Hyundai Modern Jeepney’s Ligtas Biyahe variant boasts of the most stringent safety features, such as contactless payments, social distancing with individualized seating, and plastic dividers.

Since their launch last year, HARI has been receiving numerous orders for the Modern Jeepney shuttles, not just from the country’s major transport groups, but also from private companies and LGUS.

“Filipinos require more mass mobility options to get to their workplaces, get essentials, and to reach out to their families in these trying times. Gradually and with stricter protocols, public transport capacity must be increased to revive the economy. We strongly believe that Hyundai Modern Jeepneys can be part of that solution,” Ms. Agudo added.