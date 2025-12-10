A charity bone marrow transplant ward for pediatric patients is set to open at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in June 2026, according to the I Want To Share Foundation (IWTS) on Wednesday. The rooms are being furnished by local furniture company Genteelhome to help young patients recover in a comfortable environment.

Construction of the ward began in October and will feature four fully equipped medical rooms, specifically designed to meet the special needs of children undergoing bone marrow transplants.

“These rooms are designed to protect patients whose immune systems are extremely fragile,” Sheila B. Romero, IWTS founder, said during a partnership event with Genteelhome.

The ward will follow strict infection control protocols, including HEPA-filtered air systems and carefully planned layouts to allow health workers to operate efficiently, Ms. Romero said.

The country’s first charity bone marrow transplant ward, she said, aims to provide free or subsidized transplants at PGH for over 600 children with blood-related disorders who require the procedure.

Its construction funding came from the IWTS and will be operated by PGH.

During the event, it was announced that the ward will be furnished by Genteelhome to provide children with a more comfortable experience during their weeks of recovery. The furniture brand donated customized and movable pieces, including chaise lounges and chairs, that can be adjusted to the patients’ needs.

“Through this initiative, we hope to bring comfort to these children in their fight against cancer,” Genteelhome founder Katrina Blanca de Leon said during the event.

Aside from the ongoing construction of the ward, Ms. Romero shared updates on IWTS’ other cancer initiatives. The Cancer Helpline for pediatric patients, first teased last year, is now in training for around 100 doctors, nurses, and barangay health workers in Bacoor, Cavite, and Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Also, the IWTS charity gala last August raised P88 million, which will be allocated to the second phase of the bone marrow transplant ward and the acquisition of 50 pieces of medical equipment for PGH’s Cancer Institute.

IWTS is a Philippine-based charity organization dedicated to helping children with cancer by providing access to treatments, financial aid, survivorship programs, and other forms of support.— Edg Adrian A. Eva