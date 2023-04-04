The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday said government hospitals are well-prepared to handle medical emergencies caused by extreme heat.

“Laging handa ang ating mga ospital, whether Holy Week or not, para tugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan” (Whether Holy Week or not, our hospitals are ready to meet the healthcare needs of our countrymen),” said Ma. Rosario S. Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the Health department, during a forum.

The department anticipates cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, she noted.

“Equipped ang ating mga ospital. Hindi kailangan ng specialized services para bigyang lunas ang ganitong mga insidenteng pangkalusugan (Our hospitals are equipped. Incidents such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke do not require specialized services),” she added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority lumps all types of stroke into one aggregate number, so there is not any disaggregated number for heatstroke, according to Ms. Vergeire.

The health emergency and management bureau, however, has incident reports of heat exhaustion, she said. These reports include 85 students from the national high school of Cabuyao in Laguna on March 23, and 33 individuals from four high schools in Valenzuela City on March 9.

Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion can prevent the condition from progressing to a heatstroke, according to experts.

“The heat is really, really oppressive,” Ms. Vergeire said.

“Tag-init na po. Kailangan nating mag-ingat (It’s already summer. We need to be careful),” she noted. “Hindi po pinipili ang edad sa…heat exhaustion at heatstroke (People of all ages can experience heat exhaustion and heatstroke).”

There are three heat-related syndromes: heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Heat cramps occur during heavy exercise in hot environments; it can be relieved by cooling down, drinking an electrolyte-containing sports drink, and massaging the affected muscle group.

Heat exhaustion, on the other hand, is a result of the body overheating because of exposure to high temperatures – usually coupled with high humidity – as well as strenuous physical activity. Its symptoms include heavy sweating, faintness, dizziness, nausea, and headache.

“Heatstroke warrants immediate ER (emergency room) consult,” said Ramon B. Larrazabal, Jr., an internist. “With heat exhaustion, you can do some home measures like keep the person cool. Let them rest and drink up on fluids.”

Heat exhaustion is all the symptoms of heatstroke but without the neurologic symptoms and body temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, he added.

The neurologic symptoms make the condition more urgent.

“A person with heatstroke will show signs of an altered mental status,” Mr. Larrazabal told BusinessWorld in an April 4 message on Twitter. “[They] will have neurologic symptoms such as agitation, convulsion, slurred speech, and seizures.”

“If a patient experiences any of the symptoms above, they are advised to go to the ER for proper evaluation and further management,” he said. “This is to prevent a worse and irreversible outcome.”

Mr. Larrazabal offered the following tips:

Take a break: Limit the amount of time spent outdoors, especially under direct exposure to the sunlight. Take regular breaks by stepping under a tree or a cool, shaded place for a few minutes.

Bottoms up: Apply water-resistant sunscreen that’s at least SPF 15 and reapply every two hours. Drink plenty of water. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

Dress to impress: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, preferably with breathable fabrics like cotton or synthetic ones that repel sweat. Accessorize with a wide-brimmed hat.

Plan: Schedule outdoor and intense activities during the beginning or end of the day, when it’s cooler and there’s less sun.

Put your best feet forward: We sweat it out most in our feet, so wear well-ventilated footwear like slippers or sandals. For more formal occasions, choose well-ventilated shoes with socks that repel perspiration. — Patricia B. Mirasol