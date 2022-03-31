HCL TECHNOLOGIES Philippines, Inc., an Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) company, is planning to expand its operations in Bacolod City, according to the Board of Investments (BoI).

In a statement on Thursday, the BoI said it met with HCL Philippines officials on March 28 to discuss the company’s expansion plans. The BoI gave no details about the planned expansion.

“The company’s pilot project, which is expected to commence by the third quarter of this year, brings in additional investment into the country. It will also provide job opportunities and the company’s current labor pool with talent upskilling,” the BoI said.

According to the BoI, HCL Philippines services clients in the telecommunications, banking and financial services, utilities, retail, media, publishing and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, technology and manufacturing, and logistics industries.

HCL Philippines is a unit of Indian IT company HCL Technologies.

“The Philippine offices specialize in customer care; technical support; clinical support; order provisioning back office; finance and accounting; service desk; application development and products support in seven languages: Filipino, Cantonese, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Thai, and English,” the BoI said.

The BoI has set a target of P1 trillion worth of approved investment registrations in 2022. In 2021, it took in P655.4 billion, well short of its P905-billion target.

The government is expecting more foreign investment following the easing of investment restrictions via amendments to the Public Service Act, Retail Trade Liberalization Act, and the Foreign Investments Act. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave