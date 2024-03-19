CEMENT manufacturer Holcim Philippines, Inc. renewed its cement supply partnership with Saavedra-led Megawide Construction Corp. on the back of surging demand.

Holcim Philippines will supply the cement requirements of Megawide precast and construction solutions projects across Luzon in 2024 under a renewed supply agreement signed on March 1, the cement producer said in a statement on Monday.

The partnership started in 2016.

“With increased demand for cement among Megawide precast and construction solutions projects, there was also a 20% increase in the volume supplied by Holcim from last year through an improved partnership agreement between the two parties,” Holcim Philippines said.

Megawide is involved in various infrastructure projects such as the Malolos-Clark Railway and the Metro Manila Subway. It also has property development projects through its subsidiary PH1 World Developers, Inc.

Holcim has cement manufacturing facilities in La Union, Bulacan, Batangas, Misamis Oriental, and Davao, as well as aggregates and dry mix business and technical support facilities for building solutions. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave