Former police chief given post in President’s office

RECENTLY-retired police chief Camilo Pancratius P. Cascolan has been appointed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte as an undersecretary under his office, the palace announced Wednesday. Presidential Spokesperson Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr., in a televised press briefing, said Mr. Cascolan will hold the position of undersecretary for the Office of the President. Mr. Cascolan will report to his new post starting March 1, but it remains unclear what his tasks will be. “I just hope I could keep in step with his standards and I will do my best,” he said in a phone interview. The former police chief was among the architects of the anti-drug campaign launched by Mr. Duterte in 2016. Since assuming the presidency in 2016, Mr. Duterte has appointed a number of former military and police generals to key government posts. Mr. Cascolan retired in November 2020 after two months of serving as chief of the Philippine National Police. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza and Emmanuel Tupas/PHILSTAR

