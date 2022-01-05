Filinvest Land, through its Pusong Filinvest disaster relief program, distributed free potable water to families affected by Typhoon Odette in Cebu. The distribution was done in coordination with the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management offices of Lapu Lapu City, Talisay City, and Cebu City.

The heavy rainfall and strong winds carried by Typhoon Odette brought severe devastation to Cebu cutting off access to water and power. Filinvest Land, one of the country’s leading real estate developers and a primary business player in Cebu, heeded the call for aid, particularly the need for clean and drinkable water. Filinvest Land partnered with its sister company, FDC Water Utilities, to source potable water from its Water Desalination and Treatment Plants in Mactan and provided this for free to affected families in Cebu.

“We are grateful to Filinvest for helping Lapu Lapu City during these challenging times. Water is essential, and we are relieved that our people were given potable water for free. Daghang Salamat Pusong FIlinvest,” said Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ahong Chan.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Gullas adds, “Filinvest has always been a good partner of Talisay City. Time and again, they have shown that they care and are ready to help, especially during crisis. Filinvest gave us free vaccines early this year, and now they are back to help us with free water. Thank you, Pusong Filinvest, for being there in our time of need.”

Over 5,000 families are estimated to benefit from the distribution of a total of 200,000 liters of clean and drinkable water that began Dec. 23.

“Filinvest is Cebuano, and our hearts go out to our fellow Cebuanos who were affected by Typhoon Odette. As soon as we found out that the typhoon damaged water distribution lines, we knew we had to quickly help with the clean water supply. We have water desalination plants in Mactan servicing our resorts and subdivisions, and once reports were in that these plants were operational, we immediately mobilized our Pusong Filinvest relief teams to distribute clean and drinkable water to as many Cebuano families as we can reach, free of charge. We are just happy to help,” said Filinvest Land Executive Vice-President and Chief Strategy Officer Tristan Las Marias.

