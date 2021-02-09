FDCP gives grants to 22 films

THE FILM Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced that it has given P12.1 million worth of grants to 22 films as part of its CreatePHFilms Philippines Cinema funding program that provides funds for development, production, post-production, and distribution.

Of the 22 grantees chosen for the first cycle of the funding program, eight were for scriptwriting, four for script development, three for small budget production, two for large budget production, and five for post production.

“The industry has been clamoring for public funding to support the development of films since 2016. We believe in the importance of public funding, as countries with thriving film industries such as France and South Korea benefit from various government programs and funding. At long last, the Philippines has public funding for film development through CreatePHFilms and now, we have our first batch of grantees,” Mary Liza B. Diño, chairperson and CEO of the FDCP said in a statement.

The domestic funding program was launched in September 2020 as part of the closing celebrations of the Philippine Cinema Centennial celebrations. The first entries were submitted in November and were deliberated on in December.

Eligible applicants must be Filipino filmmakers and companies accredited with the FDCP’s National Registry, while eligible projects must have a Filipino director and 100% of the funds must be spent in the Philippines for qualified expenses.

Advertisement

Among those who selected the projects for funding were Ms. Diño, director and writer Clodualdo del Mundo, Jr., director and Directors’ Guild of the Philippines, Inc. representative Raymond Red, Cinema Evaluation Board Chairperson Christine Dayrit, Solar Pictures, Inc. General Manager Butch Ibañez, cinematographer and Lupon ng Pilipinong Sinematograpo President Mackie Galvez, and Pangasinan 4th District Representative Christopher De Venecia.

The grantees for the scriptwriting fund will receive a non-refundable grant of up to P100,000 and will have at least two FDCP-led sessions of script consultations “with international mentors on concept, creative issues, and developing the screenplay,” according to an FDCP statement. The eight grantees for scriptwriting are: Ang Alamat ng Gumamelang Bukid by Richard Soriano Legaspi, Dead Boy by Jules Dan Katanyag, Magiliw (Gentle: A Carnage by the Land of the Rising Sun) by Bor Ocampo, Mother Maybe by Sonny Calvento, Oyayi by Mitzi Delima, Silk Ties by Wilfredo Manalang, The Fighting Filipinos by Honee Alipio, and Strange Natives by Paolo Herras.

Meanwhile, those chosen for project development will be given a nonrefundable fund of up to P200,000 for the production companies. The four selected projects are: In My Mother’s Skin by Kenneth Lim Dagatan, Ninja From Manila by Miko Livelo, Outerspace Filipino Workers by Keith Sicat, and The Tootle & Tina Show by Danzen Santos Katanyag.

Production grantees for small budget films will receive up to P1 million (refundable) for the production companies. The three films selected as small budget fund recipients are: 12 Weeks by Anna Isabelle Matutina, Blue Room by Ma. Anna L. Asuncion-Dagnalan, and Faramanis by Gutierrez Mangansakan II.

Those chosen for the large budget production fund grant will have P3 million to P5 million given to the production companies as an investment equity fund. The two chosen projects are Bansa by Brillante Mendoza and Kidplay by Khavn.

The FDCP has also given five post-production grants as they seek to “enhance post-production services so that they meet international standards.” The fund gives up to P300,000 to the engaged post-production company of a film production. Those chosen for the fund are Ang Pagbabalik ng Kwago by Martika Ramirez Escobar, Gensan Punch by Brillante Mendoza, Kargo by TM Malones, Mirador by Loy Arcenas, and The Brokers by Daniel R. Palacio.

The council has also introduced a distribution grant of up to P300,000 for the local and overseas distribution of Filipino titles, but no grantees have been announced.

“We are proud of the resiliency of our filmmakers and their perseverance to continue the production of their projects in these challenging times. We hope for the government’s continued support to the industry through funding programs,” Ms. Diño said.

For more information about the fund, contact createphfilms@fdcp.ph or visit www.fdcp.ph/CreatePHFilms. — Zsarlene B. Chua