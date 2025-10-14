JL BURGOS’ documentary Alipato at Muog emerged victorious at the 48th Gawad Urian awards ceremony, winning the Best Picture, Best Documentary, and Best Editing awards.

At the ceremony held on Oct. 11 at Manila’s De La Salle University, Mr. Burgos said while accepting the top award that the film is not just for his brother — activist Jonas Burgos, who was forcibly disappeared by suspected military personnel in 2007 and about whom the documentary revolves — but for everyone who continues to seek justice.

“Lahat ng nagnakaw sa aming mga kaanak ng mga desaparecidos, nagnakaw ng pera ng bayan, at lahat ng nagnanakaw hanggang sa kasalukuyan, ay mananagot at mananagot (Everyone who stole our loved ones, the victims of forced disappearances, from us, who stole from the nation’s coffers, and everyone who continues to steal until now will be accountable for their crimes),” he said in his speech.

“Mabuhay ang mamamayang Pilipino. Mabuhay ang mga nakikibaka para sa isang makatarungang lipunan (Long live the Filipino people. Long live those who fight for a just society).”

Meanwhile, Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico’s docufiction, Tumandok, about the Ati people’s fight for their ancestral land, bagged the most awards. It won Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Music, and Best Supporting Actor for Felipe Ganancial.

“Recently, corruption has made headlines — stolen billions that could have built roads and schools and secured land titles for indigenous people. Instead, they are forced to walk miles to learn while they deserve the dignity of dreaming and learning in their own land,” said Mr. Salvadico in their acceptance speech.

Ms. Sumagaysay added that platforms and privileges can “help build a future where fear no longer exists, and where more indigenous people’s communities are given a chance.”

Zig Dulay’s dramatic thriller, Green Bones, won Best Production Design and Best Actor for Dennis Trillo while Jaime Pacena II’s subtle drama, Kono Basho, won Best Cinematography and Best Actress for Arisa Nakano.

The annual Gawad Urian, one of the most prestigious film awards in the country, is considered the local counterpart to the New York Film Critics’ Circle. It is given by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, a group of film critics. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

This year’s winners are:

Best Picture — Alipato at Muog

Best Director — Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay, Richard Jeroui Salvadico (Tumandok)

Best Actress — Arisa Nakano (Kono Basho)

Best Actor — Dennis Trillo (Green Bones)

Best Supporting Actress — Kakki Teodoro (Isang Himala)

Best Supporting Actor — Felipe Ganancial (Tumandok)

Best Screenplay — Arden Rod Condez, Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay (Tumandok)

Best Cinematography — Dan Villegas (Kono Basho)

Best Documentary — Alipato at Muog by JL Burgos

Best Short Film — Bisan Abo, Wala Bilin (Even Ashes, Nothing Remains) by Kyd Torato

Best Editing — JL Burgos (Alipato at Muog)

Best Production Design — Marxie Maolen Fadul (Green Bones)

Best Music — Paulo Almaden, The Ati People of Kabarangkalan and Nagpana (Tumandok)

Best Sound — Jannina Mikaela Minglanilla, Michael Docena, (The Hearing)

Natatatanging Gawad Urian — Dante Rivero