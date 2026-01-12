THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) expects the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Busway to carry more than 70 million passengers this year, reflecting greater efficiencies due to modernization.

“We anticipate to increase the ridership by 5% to 10% in view of the new policies, programs and infrastructure that are set in place,” Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said via Viber on Monday.

The DoTr reported rider volume of 66.67 million in 2025, up 5.79%.

“From 66 million passengers per annum, we are optimistic of breaching the 70 million mark this year,” he said.

The DoTr said that the EDSA Busway recorded a single-day peak of 321,186 in April, with December being the highest-volume month at 6.53 million.

The DoTr will continue modernizing and rehabilitating the EDSA Busway amid rising passenger demand, Mr. Lopez said.

Since its launch in June 2020, the EDSA Busway has served 341.31 million passengers.

The DoTr is also working on the expansion of the EDSA Busway, it said, with three more stations set to start construction within the first quarter.

The additional stations are in Cubao, Magallanes and Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), the DoTr said, adding that the new stations are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter.

In a notice of award dated Dec. 29, 2025, the DoTr awarded the P251.06-million contract for the design and construction of the new busway stations and footbridges to Unimasters Conglomeration, Inc.

The EDSA Busway, a dedicated bus lane along Metro Manila’s main ring road, currently has 21 stations operating round-the-clock.

In a separate statement on Monday, the DoTr said it is also ramping up upgrades at PITX after the terminal recorded foot traffic of 60.28 million in 2025, up 16.91%.

In December, PITX served 5.69 million passengers, of which 3.43 million were logged during the Christmas and New Year Holiday period.

“The DoTr and PITX are fully prepared for the increase in the number of passengers using the terminal. We will ensure that there is an adequate supply of buses and smooth operations at PITX, along with strengthened security for a better travel experience for our passengers,” Mr. Lopez said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose