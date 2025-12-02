THE PHILIPPINES and Canada are looking into potential collaboration in cacao, coffee and dairy development, climate-resilient farming, and the monitoring of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said in a statement.

The DA said Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. met with Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai in November to discuss ongoing programs and possible areas for expanded collaboration.

According to the DA, Canada is also committing to a 26-million Canadian-dollar investment package to support its global agricultural initiatives.

“Canada remains a vital partner in strengthening our agricultural sector. Our shared commitment to food security, value-adding, and technical cooperation positions both countries for long-term, mutually beneficial growth,” Mr. Laurel said.

The DA said the National Dairy Authority has expressed interest in Canadian dairy genetics, live animals and knowledge exchanges involving farm management and cow welfare.

The DA said it is constructing a new rice fortification plant and is seeking Canadian guidance on expanding fortification to other food products.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel V. de Mesa was quoted in the statement as saying the DA plans to submit year-end concept notes for Official Development Assistance projects in coffee, potatoes, cacao and dairy. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel