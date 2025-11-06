THE Department of Energy (DoE) said on Thursday that updated totals from the fourth round of the green energy auction (GEA-4) now show awards of 10,195.49 megawatts (MW) worth of projects, or 96% of the installation target.

In a statement on Thursday, the DoE said the awarded projects are committed for delivery between 2026 and 2029.

“This overwhelming response reflects the growing confidence of investors in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector and underscores the country’s commitment to achieving its clean energy goals,” the agency said.

GEA-4 projects involve technologies like ground-mounted, roof-mounted, and floating solar; onshore wind, and integrated solar with energy storage systems (IRESS).

Ground-mounted solar projects accounted for over 4,179.09 MW, floating solar 2,284 MW, onshore wind 2,518.29 MW, IRESS 1,189.29 MW, and roof-mounted solar 24.82 MW.

The updated totals exceed the preliminary auction results of 9,423.622 MW announced in September.

Winning bidders include Citicore Renewable Energy Corp., San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp., ACEN Corp., Aboitiz Power Corp., and Basic Energy Corp.

The DoE requires all successful bidders to submit key compliance documents, including affidavits of undertaking, performance bonds, system impact studies, and proof of financial obligations by Dec. 6.

The GEA program aims to build up renewables as a primary source of energy. The supply contract for winning renewable energy projects will run for 20 years, starting from the start of commercial operations.

The Philippines hopes to hit a 35% share of RE in the power generation mix by 2030. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera