GAME DEVELOPERS generated $4.87 million in sales leads from a German trade show, Gamescom 2025, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

In a statement, the DTI said these sales leads include prospective publishing deals, outsourcing contracts, and co-production projects.

The leads were booked during the five-day event in Cologne earlier this year, the DTI said.

The Philippine delegates met with publishers, investors, and outsourcing firms from Europe, Japan, the Middle East and North Africa, South Korea, and the US, the DTI said.

Organizations that represented the Philippines at the fair include Neun Farben, Ranida Games, Animation Vertigo, GameOps, Yangyang Mobile, and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines.

In 2024, the value of the Philippine creative economy expanded 8.7% year on year to P1.94 trillion.

This covers industries like film, digital services, research and development, media publishing, music, arts, entertainment, advertising, art galleries and museums, and trade shows. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz