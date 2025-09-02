THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the flood control projects that failed during the heavy July rains or turned out to be non-existent will be subject to new bidding “as soon as possible.”

“We have to fix the projects, we have no choice, the people need flood control. We have to fix it. We have to do it as soon as possible,” Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing on Tuesday.

Mr. Dizon did not identify how many of the flood control projects will be auctioned again, with the DPWH still in the process of validating whether the contracts were executed properly.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has been inspecting projects related to flood control, including a so-called “ghost” project worth P55 million in Baliwag, Bulacan, which had been accepted as completed, though no visible structures were found.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28, Mr. Marcos ordered an investigation into flood control projects, ordering the DPWH to submit a full list of projects from the past three years.

Former Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said the DPWH has submitted a list of more than 9,000 projects completed between July 2022 and May 2025.

He said that of the 9,000 projects 160 have undergone validation, with 15 “missing or unlocated.”

Mr. Dizon has said that contractors involved in ghost or substandard projects will face a lifetime ban and criminal prosecution.

The President is set to issue an executive order establishing an independent body that will investigate and charge officials and private contractors.

Mr. Dizon said he will need between 30 and 60 days to reorganize the DPWH.

He sought courtesy resignations from all DPWH officials on Monday to facilitate an investigation into corruption in big-ticket flood control projects.

“Hopefully, after 30 to 60 days, we will have (a commission) that we feel will be ready to take on these challenges and move forward. It will be a difficult 60 days,” Mr. Dizon said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose