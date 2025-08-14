THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Thursday that an Indian company will lead a consortium that will invest P4 billion in a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in New Clark City.

The investment was among the deals secured by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in his five-day state visit to India last week.

It will be developed by Indian engineering firm Uttamenergy Ltd. and its local partners Global Heavy Equipment and Construction Corp. and ATD Waste-to-Energy Corp.

“The deal will pave the way for the Philippines’ most advanced waste-to-energy facility in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac,” the BCDA said in a statement.

“The facility will process 600 metric tons of municipal solid waste daily and generate 12 megawatts (MW) of electricity, enough to power over 10,000 homes,” it added.

The group hopes to begin construction within two years and start commercial operations within three years of contract signing.

The project will be built initially on a four-hectare site, later expanding to six hectares.

“The expansion could bring in several billion pesos more in follow-on investment and significantly increase processing capacity and energy output,” BCDA said.

Around 300 jobs are expected to be generated from the project’s construction, and over 100 jobs are expected to be created during its operations.

“Projects like this are not just about infrastructure. They create ecosystems of opportunity, like jobs for skilled workers, contracts for small businesses, and long-term value for local governments managing waste sustainably,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

According to the BCDA, the project is eligible for incentives under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act.

The site lease is 25 years, renewable for a maximum of 25 more years. — Justine Irish D. Tabile