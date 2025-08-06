THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been tapped to help expedite the updating of flood control master plans for the Pasig-Marikina and Cagayan River basins.

“Once finalized, the updated master plan reports will be submitted to DEPDev (the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development) for review and approval, with pre-feasibility studies expected to begin in early 2026,” Public Works and Highways Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said in a statement on Wednesday.

The DPWH said these plans aim to mitigate the recurring problem of flooding while also enhancing disaster resilience.

These two major waterways are considered crucial in supporting the economic growth and development of Metro Manila and the Cagayan Valley.

“These studies and proposed measures in a holistic approach are anticipated to support integrated water resources management, improve interagency coordination, and enhance the overall risk and reduction efforts in Luzon,” Mr. Sadain said.

Launched in 2024, the Japan-funded technical cooperation program will also assess the necessity of flood control dams as a countermeasure to reduce flooding damage within Metro Manila.

A separate master plan for the San Juan River is also being drafted to address low-river flow capacity, and possible solutions and embankment improvements in Manila, San Juan, and Quezon City. — Ashley Erika O. Jose