THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it hopes to launch pilot operations for the Davao Bus project in 2027.

In a statement on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said the pilot will cover the Catalunan Pequeño-Ulas-Bangkal-Matina-Bankerohan-Quirino-Bajada-Lanang-Buhangin-Sasa routes.

The DoTr said it is also launching the Davao Bus Driving academy to help staff with the 672-kilometer Davao Bus project.

The Davao Bus project, or the Davao Public Transport Modernization Program is valued at P73.38 billion, funded by loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government.

The DoTr has said that it was targeting to operate the Davao Public Transport Modernization project by 2026.

The project is designed around a core service lane connecting major commercial centers; feeder routes to inner urban areas; and links between outer rural areas and terminals in Davao City.

The project has three main components — the establishment of a high priority bus system; the strengthening of institutional capacity to execute the project; and the delivery of social development programs.

The project is a network of over 100 kilometers of core routes and more than 500 kilometers of feeder routes.

In April, the DoTr bid out the contract for the project’s general administrative consultancy services. — Ashley Erika O. Jose