THE Department of Energy (DoE) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have entered into a three-year partnership to identify and assess potential large-scale hydropower sites.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DoE said Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla and JICA Chief Representative Baba Takashi signed the Records of Discussion for the Project on Resource Inventory of Hydropower Potential Sites.

The project will begin in September and focus on developing a national inventory of hydropower sites suitable for impounding and pumped-storage technologies with capacities over 100 megawatts.

The project will be implemented in three phases, beginning with the gathering of data such as topographic maps, rainfall and flow data and conduct of field survey of four priority sites. These sites will serve as pilot areas for pre-feasibility studies and potential future investment opportunities.

“This project marks a crucial step toward harnessing the full potential of hydropower, particularly pumped storage, as a strategic enabler of a power system that is clean, flexible, and resilient,” Mr. Lotilla said.

He said JICA’s technical expertise will help identify and unlock untapped hydropower resources, laying a strong foundation for “long-term investments, rural development, and enhanced energy security.”

In a separate statement, JICA said it will deploy Japanese experts with specialized experience in hydropower development, who will work closely with the DoE officials and staff, offer technical assistance, and lead capacity-development activities.

JICA said that much of the country’s hydropower potential remains “either underutilized or insufficiently documented.”

“Upon its target completion in 2028, the hydropower inventory is envisioned as a valuable reference for future energy investments and policy decisions, laying the groundwork for a more secure, inclusive, and sustainable energy for the Philippines,” JICA said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera