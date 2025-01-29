EXPORTS of unmanufactured tobacco declined 14.2% to 17.8 million kilograms in 2024, the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) said.

By value, exports fell 6.5% in 2024 to $94.59 million.

According to the NTA, the top exporters of unmanufactured tobacco in 2024 are Universal Leaf Philippines, Inc. with 14.14 million kilos worth $111.97 million and JTI Asia Manufacturing Corp. with 1.89 million kilos valued at $3.12 million.

Rounding out the top five were Continental Leaf Tobacco (Philippines), Inc. with export volume of 747,210 kilos worth $3.9 million; Trans Manila, Inc. 636,120 kilos worth $1.85 million, and PMFTC, Inc., 315,026 kilos worth $795,761.

The Philippines exported at 3.7 million master cases of cigarettes in 2024, down 27.9%.

Cigar exports dropped 21.6% to 3.84 million pieces, while exports of heated tobacco products fell to 10,637 sticks in 2024.

Among the top exporters of manufactured tobacco are JTI Asia with 32.64 million kilos valued at $397.51 million, followed by PMFTC with 5.15 million kilos worth $46.48 million.

Other top exporters were Telengtan Brothers and Sons, Inc. with 3.21 million kilos valued at $34.92 million, Tann Philippines, Inc. with 2.58 million kilos worth $15.46 million, and Prudence Development and Management Corp. with 2.42 million kilos worth $15.58 million.

The NTA said the volume of unmanufactured tobacco imports fell 39.9% to 30.59 million kilos.

The value of unmanufactured tobacco imports declined to $115.87 million from $229.47 million a year earlier.

The NTA said more than half of the imported tobacco is used for cigarette and cigar manufacturing, with 39% going on to be exported as cigarettes, and 4% for export as processed leaf. — Adrian H. Halili