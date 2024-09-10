THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will pursue storage, processing, marketing, and waste management projects for the egg industry.

“The Egg Industry Development Project (EIDP) is aimed at sustaining the growth of the egg industry by providing support for modernization; overcoming challenges in the egg sector; and ensuring biosecurity and availability of healthy eggs,” the DA said in a memorandum circular.

The DA said eligible beneficiaries for cold and dry egg warehouses are Farmer’ Cooperatives and Associations (FCAs) located in major producing regions with experience in executing such projects. Funding of P50 million may be granted.

Eligible FCAs seeking to establish an egg processing facility may be allocated between P5 million and P50 million.

FCAs and local government units (LGUs) in major producing regions may also be granted up to P30 million in market support for small-scale egg producers. The uses for such funds include delivery vehicles and other logistics items.

Eligible FCAs are those that can assist poultry farmers in waste management and are endorsed by LGUs.

The projects will be overseen by the Livestock Locally Funded Project Steering Committee and supported by DA livestock agencies and regional field offices.

The program’s technical working group will review and evaluate proposals for facilities.

“To ensure sustainability, DA shall lead the promotion of the egg products and crafting of an inter-agency agreement with the various government agencies, LGUs and relevant stakeholders to utilize eggs in feeding programs and calamity programs,” the DA said.

It added that program participants will have access to the KADIWA store network. — Adrian H. Halili