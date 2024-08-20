THE Board of Investments (BoI) said it granted green-lane certification to Spotlight Power, Inc.’s (SPI) P1.9-billion solar power plant in Pangasinan.

In a statement on Tuesday, BoI said that it issued a green lane certificate to the 49.9-megawatt Mabini Solar Power Plant, which is expected to commence operations by the second quarter of 2026.

The project will occupy 41.25 hectares in Mabini, Pangasinan, and is projected to generate 150 jobs from pre-development until operations begin.

SPI, a renewable energy (RE) development company backed by Trina Solar Investment Pte. Ltd., said the green-lane route, which expedites the approval stages of power development, enhances “transparency and accountability” in all government agencies that issue permits and licenses for power projects.

“This government initiative truly delivers on the promise of easing the process of doing business, especially regarding highly complex requirements that are time-sensitive,” it added.

Green lanes were created through Executive Order No. 18 and are intended to ease the path for projects deemed strategic from proposal stages to operational status.

The BoI tallies 102 projects involving investments of P3 trillion which have been certified to go the green-lane route, following the endorsement of its One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments.

The majority of the projects endorsed for green-lane treatment are RE projects.

The government took in increased RE investments after full foreign ownership in the industry was allowed. Foreign ownership was previously limited to 40%.

“As an RE developer, (the green lane) enhances our efficiency and increases our capability to deliver projects in a timely and effective manner,” the company said.

“Because of this, our investors are more confident than ever that we can deliver more projects this year and in the years to come,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile