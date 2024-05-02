THE national average retail price of well-milled rice at mid-April was P56.98 per kilogram (kg), according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Rice prices at mid-April dropped from P57.04 per kg during the April 1-5 period, which the PSA calls the first phase of the month. The second phase is April 15-17.

The highest retail price at mid-April was reported in Central Luzon, where the staple averaged P58.90 per kg during the period.

The lowest average rice price was in the Ilocos Region at P54.34 per kg.

The PSA reported that regular-milled rice averaged P51.41 per kg, against P51.38 during the first phase.

The highest price for regular-milled rice was P54.23 per kg recorded in the Central Visayas, while the Western Visayas posted the lowest price at P46.69 per kg.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. has said that the retail price of rice is expected to remain elevated until midyear due to the impact of El Niño.

The PSA said that galunggong (round scad) prices averaged P196.29 per kg at retail in mid-April, against the P204.49 posted during the first phase.

The average refined sugar price rose to P87.48 per kg during the period, while brown sugar prices fell to P76.35 per kg.

Tomato sold at retail averaged P68.52 per kg during the period, against P72.01 reported in the first phase of April. — Adrian H. Halili