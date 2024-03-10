IN BRIEF:

• International Women’s Day reminds us of the progress made toward gender equality and social equity, but there is so much more that can be done.

• Women remain disproportionately underrepresented in leadership roles, particularly in the technology, information, and media industries.

• Studies show that diversity and inclusion at the top management level drives innovation, inspires employee productivity, and generates sustainable growth.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) is Inspire Inclusion, which aims to cultivate belonging, relevance, and empowerment for all women — regardless of age, race, ethnicity, religion, ability, or sexuality. Furthermore, IWD is a global celebration of the cultural, socioeconomic, and political achievements of women. This day reminds us of the progress made toward gender equality and social equity; however, there is so much more that can be done.

A 2023 LinkedIn deep-dive study on gender representation leadership data worldwide, supported by the platform’s workforce data and research, shows that despite longstanding efforts to promote gender equality in the workplace, women remain disproportionately underrepresented in leadership roles. This is particularly true in the technology, information, and media industries. This gap not only hinders the potential of organizations to thrive but also perpetuates gender biases, underscoring the need for more inclusive practices.

One of the key pillars of IWD 2024 is promoting diversity in leadership. Therefore, there is a need to continue uplifting women, especially those in marginalized groups. By fostering inclusion, organizations can leverage diversity, improve decision-making, and innovate.

At SGV, women comprise over 60% of our 6,000-strong organization. In fact, as of December 2023, women make up half of our Partners and Principals combined. Inclusion means so much more than providing a physical space for women. It’s about ensuring that their voices are heard, amplified, and valued. In line with this, SGV continues its journey to accelerate gender equality by building an inclusive environment and fostering a culture of equal opportunity and meritocracy.

As we celebrate women in March, we see five areas where we can all support and empower women to enter, thrive, and lead in the world of business.

1. Encourage more women to go into business

Whether in small, medium, or large businesses, promoting entrepreneurship among women helps balance the economic playing field. Today, only 2% of venture capital funding globally is allocated to women-owned businesses. Women need support to grow and scale sustainable businesses, including access to networks, mentorship, and resources. SGV, for example, participates in EY’s Woman. Fast Forward movement, which offers women access to vital resources, support, and networks that can help them break barriers in the business world and attain leadership roles.

2. Bridge the gender gap in STEM

In the Philippines, women make up only 36.3% of the workforce in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries, according to LinkedIn data cited in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report 2023. This reflects the broader global trend where less than 30% of researchers are women. The industry has an underrepresentation of women at every seniority level, with the gap only widening for more senior positions.

The EY Ripples and Women in Technology initiative aims to change this story. The EY STEM App, a brainchild of this initiative, is a free, gamified platform developed for girls aged 13 to 18. SGV has launched this initiative locally, bringing the app to schoolgirls in different parts of the Philippines. It aims to inspire them to pursue STEM careers, contribute towards a knowledge-based economy, and become catalysts of change.

3. Elevate women to the C-level

According to 2020 data from the World Economic Forum, the Philippines is only one of four countries where women outnumber men in senior and leadership roles. However, there is still a challenge in penetrating the upper part of the organizational ladder. A comprehensive national study, Women in the Philippine C-Suite released in 2021 by the Makati Business Club (MBC) in partnership with the European Union, UN Women, WeEmpowerAsia, and the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE), revealed that only 3% of C-suite positions are occupied by women. The study showed that women need different support mechanisms to guide them towards higher career paths.

Consequently, there is a need for other models of leadership. Unlike ones that follow hierarchical structures and protocols, which often limit innovative input from the bottom up, future-fit leadership focuses on encouraging contributions from all levels of the organization. The future-fit leadership model empowers women to excel in C-level positions by harnessing their distinct leadership qualities and contributions to decision-making.

4. Champion gender diversity through meaningful partnerships

SGV supports concerted efforts to promote gender diversity, equity, and inclusivity in the business sector. In a similar vein, companies should explore connecting and engaging with like-minded organizations that share the same ideals. By sharing experiences and ideating ways to challenge the status quo, women can support each other in closing the gender gap.

In addition, the firm was a founding member of PBCWE, which unites highly respected Philippine companies in a shared commitment to be supportive employers for women through equitable and inclusive practices in the workplace.

5. Include men in the conversation

In 2021, SGV launched the #SheInspires series to showcase the inspiring journeys of accomplished women leaders. It also tackles critical yet often overlooked issues, such as single parenthood, unequal household duties, and burnout. Including men in the conversation could be instrumental in addressing these issues. For example, one of the #SheInspires sessions tackles the role of men in advancing gender equality in the workplace.

In addition, SGV actively participates in the Champion of Change Coalition, previously known as Male Champions of Change Philippines, where our SGV Country Managing Partner serves as a member. Since its launch in 2020, this initiative taps key male business and industry leaders to accelerate transformational changes to close gender gaps, advance the diversity and inclusion agenda, and champion women’s economic empowerment in their respective organizations and society at large.

PROMOTING INCLUSIVITY IN THE LONG TERM

Overall, an inclusive workplace drives innovation, inspires employee productivity, and generates sustainable growth. Moving forward, let us focus on creating safe spaces for women where their voices are heard, their insights and strategies take shape, and their achievements are celebrated. True to the theme of IWD 2024, by inspiring inclusion, we can build a better working world.

This article is for general information only and is not a substitute for professional advice where the facts and circumstances warrant. The views and opinions expressed above are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of SGV & Co.

Vivian C. Ruiz is the vice-chair and deputy managing partner of SGV & Co.