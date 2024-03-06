THE National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board has appointed lawyer Ferdinand D. Tolentino as the private-sector representative to the body overseeing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), the PPP center said.

NEDA Secretary and Public-Private Partnership Governing Board (PPPGB) Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan swore Mr. Tolentino in at the NEDA Board Room in Pasig City on Tuesday.

“As a member of the PPPGB, Atty. Tolentino is expected to bring new perspectives and insights to advance the Philippine PPP Program,” the PPP Center said in a statement.

“His legal expertise and proven commitment to cultivating partnerships between the public and private sector makes him a valuable asset in steering the PPP policy direction towards sustainable development and economic growth,” it said.

Before his appointment, Mr. Tolentino served as the PPP Center’s deputy executive director in 2012, and was also a director and committee chair with the Small Business Corp.

He also served as commissioner of the Tariff Commission, and an independent director of CLSA Philippines.

Mr. Tolentino currently serves as an adviser to Aboitiz InfraCapital.

Under the PPP Code of the Philippines, a private-sector representative for infrastructure is required to sit on the board.

The PPPGB serves as the overall policy-making body for matters relating to PPPs, including the Project Development and Monitoring Facility.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed Republic Act No. 11966 or the PPP Code in December. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz