THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it expects the completion of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) before the end of the year.

“There are still remaining works for certain components that we expect to finish this month. For the final component that needs to be energized, we’re targeting (completion) before the end of the year,” NGCP Spokesperson Cynthia P. Alabanza told reporters.

Through the MVIP, the Mindanao grid will be linked to the Visayas grid via a 184-circuit-kilometer (ckm) high voltage direct current system with a 450-megawatt (MW) initial capacity, expandable to as much as 900 MW.

The project also includes converter stations on both ends and more than 500 ckm of overhead lines.

“The MVIP was partially energized as early as April, so the power flow from Mindanao to Visayas has started; in June, we finished another component, Kauswagan-Lala 230 kV (kilovolt),” Ms. Alabanza said.

When asked about the percentage of transfer capacity currently operational, she said: “Last time we checked, we were at 50% of the 450 MW, but I’ll double check.”

The NGCP started to energize the MVIP with an initial load of 22.5 MW being transferred from Mindanao to Visayas. The P52-billion transmission project will result in the connection of the three main grids, allowing the transfer of power surpluses to regions experiencing deficits.

In 2022, parts of the MVIP that had been completed include the Lala-Aurora 138-kV transmission line, the 350-kV submarine cable, and cable terminal stations in Santander, Cebu, and Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera