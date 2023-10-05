THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to redirect surplus irrigation water for other uses.

“Under the memorandum, the uncompromised and unhampered provision of irrigation requirements to NIA’s existing agricultural lands and other irrigable areas programmed for development shall be secured,” the NIA said in a statement.

It added however that irrigation water managed and developed by the NIA will no longer serve agriculture exclusively.

“Excess irrigation water will now be used for power production, bulk water supply, aquaculture, recreation, and tourism, among others,” it said.

The deal represents a potential increase in revenue for the NIA.

Environment Undersecretary Carlos Primo David said that the agreement helps improve water security for all users.

“(This) is a convergence between several government agencies with water-related functions … we are able to plan and coordinate our efforts together,” Mr. David said.

The MoA complies with Executive Order No. 22 which created the Water Resources Management Office (WRMO). The WRMO is tasked with “the integration and harmonization of all government efforts and regulatory activity to ensure availability and sustainable management of water resources.” — Adrian H. Halili