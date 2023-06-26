THE vaccine for African Swine Fever (ASF) developed in Vietnam may cost nearly P600 per dose, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), leading the hog industry to call for subsidies to head off higher pork prices at retail.

“What I know is (the ASF vaccine) might cost more or less, around P600,” BAI Assistant Director Arlene V. Vytiaco told reporters on the sidelines of the Livestock Philippines 2023 conference on Monday.

Ms. Vytiaco said approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may mean the vaccine could be rolled out this year, though only to commercial hog farms.

“Siguro dapat for commercial farms muna (The vaccine is probably best suited for commercial farms initially)” she said. “Dahil nag-aagawan nga, ang naibigay lang muna ng Vietnam is 300,000 doses (Because there is great demand, Vietnam can only allocate us 300,000 doses at first) by the last quarter of the year.”

Ms. Vytiaco announced early this month that the safety and efficacy trial has been completed, with the vaccine awaiting the issuance of an FDA certificate of product registration.

The manufacturer is ready to eventually supply 600,000 doses, she added.

Ms. Vytiaco expects the vaccine to come in three types of packaging: five doses and 10 doses for backyard hog raisers and 50 doses for commercial farms.

“So buong 300,000 na maibibigay, walang packaging for backyard raisers kasi lahat ata 50-60 doses (The initial allocation of 300,000 is not suitable for backyard raisers because the first batches will be 50-60 doses)” she added.

Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines, Inc. National Chairman Nicanor M. Briones said that without vaccine subsidies, the farmgate price of pork may increase P6 per kilogram, liveweight.

“The price of pork may rise by around P9 per kilogram at retail,” he told reporters.

Mr. Briones said that the government should declare a state of calamity to facilitate the funding for a vaccine subsidy, particularly for backyard hog raisers.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel V. de Mesa said: “If the conditions are met to declare a state of calamity, then it can be done.”

Mr. De Mesa also said that the department is still conducting surveillance to gauge the extent of the outbreak.

As of June 8, seven regions, 13 provinces, 46 municipalities, and 113 barangays had active ASF cases, according to the BAI. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera