THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) is seeking an increased allocation to 50 cubic meters per second (cms) from the Angat-Ipo-La Mesa water system for September.

Patrick James B. Dizon, head of the MWSS Angat-Ipo operations management division, said in a Viber message that the agency requested the increase from the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) earlier this month.

“We had a meeting with the interagency TWG (technical working group) on Angat Dam operations and management chaired by NWRB on 10 Aug. 2023 and during that meeting, we already presented our request of 50 cms,” he said.

Mr. Dizon said the agency would send a letter to the NWRB by Thursday to reiterate the request.

Last month, the NWRB said it was considering further cutting the allocation to the MWSS as the Angat dam’s water level continued to decline.

The water level in Angat fell below its minimum operating level of 180 meters as it reached 178 meters on July 14.

It went back to its normal operating level later that month amid the heavy rains from Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

As of Wednesday morning, the water level in Angat Dam is at 198.08 meters, lower by 0.4 meters from the 198.12 meters seen on Tuesday.

Mr. Dizon said the water elevation may increase for the coming weeks and months, citing a projection from the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“That was based from the projected rainfall by PAGASA for the next months and the historical watershed inflows from the river tributaries of Angat Dam during the El Niño year,” he said.

The MWSS official said the NWRB will have a board meeting on Aug. 31 to discuss the water allocation for September. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera