THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said the resiliency of the economy will depend on the degree to which the government allows the private sector to “collaborate” in its recovery agenda.

“For the whole country to prosper and achieve sustainability and competitiveness, it has to be a collaborative effort between concerned agencies and the private sector,” PCCI President George T. Barcelon said in a speech at a general membership meeting of the chamber in Makati City on Wednesday.

Mr. Barcelon said the National Government, local government units, and private sector need to achieve “full cooperation and proactive thinking” to bring about an economy “that is resilient and sustainable especially in this time that we are slowly but surely getting back on track,” Mr. Barcelon said.

PCCI Honorary Chair and Director for Membership Alegria Sibal-Limjoco said in a speech that such collaboration is required to better coordinate the implementation of economic reforms.

“As we are regaining momentum for public attention and interest from foreign partners, now is the best time for the National Government, local government units and the private sector to push and intensify new directions that are doable and will best serve the welfare of business, the working class and the general public,” Ms. Sibal-Limjoco said.

“We believe that a strong collaboration will yield positive results for the economy in terms of business performance, delivery of services, efficiency of workforce, resource management and adaptability to technology. All these outputs will greatly benefit local businesses including their foreign undertakings,” she added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave