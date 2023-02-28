THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said fair trade complaints declined 10% in 2022 to 27,947 cases due to the deterrent effect of more frequent inspections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DTI said its Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) “processed 5,687 cases deemed to be under its jurisdiction, of which 5,070 were resolved.”

The FTEB also issued 40,855 licenses, permits, authorities, and accreditations last year.

The FTEB inspected 750 supermarkets and groceries in Metro Manila last year to gauge the supply of basic necessities and prime commodities as well as the compliance of establishments with the suggested retail price bulletin.

“The FTEB also tightened market surveillance to ensure compliance with the Consumer Act of the Philippines (Republic Act [RA] No. 7394), the Price Act (RA No. 7581 as amended by RA No. 10623), and the Law on Products Standards (RA No. 4109),” the DTI said.

Meanwhile, FTEB monitoring and enforcement teams also inspected 19,680 establishments last year, resulting in the confiscation of P68.54 million worth of uncertified products, up 839%. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave