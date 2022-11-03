ABOUT 80% of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) deployed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed interest in placing investments in the Philippines within the next 12 months, with property the preferred repository for their excess funds, according to the results of a survey released on Thursday.

The survey, commissioned by the New Perspective Media Group (NPMG), took in responses from 3,800 workers.

Top preferences for investment were property (61%), a small business (58%), life insurance (37%), and mutual funds (32%).

The NPMG organizes the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2022 to be staged in Dubai on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. The survey was carried out in September.

The survey found that 76% of respondents consider themselves financially knowledgeable on matters like inflation and capital appreciation.

It added that 68% consider themselves financially stable despite the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the survey, assets held by OFWs include gold and diamonds (42%), real estate (34%), life insurance (32%), mutual funds (18%) and businesses (11%).

The NPMG said that PPIE 2022 will feature exhibitors such as Robinsons Land Corp., Federal Land, Greenfield Development Corp., DoubleDragon, Ayala Land, Hausland, DMCI, Sta. Lucia, and Bank of the Philippine Islands. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave