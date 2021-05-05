PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte has picked Lieutenant General Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar as the next national police chief, according to the presidential palace.

“Gen. Eleazar’s track record of professionalism, dedication and integrity speaks for itself,” presidential spokesman Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr. said in a statement. “We are therefore confident that he will continue the reform initiatives of his predecessors.”

Mr. Eleazar will replace outgoing police chief Debold M. Sinas, who will retire on May 8 after sitting as police chief for only six months.

Mr. Eleazar, the No. 2 official of the national police as deputy chief for administration, will lead the institution that has been marred by allegations of corruption and human rights violations. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza