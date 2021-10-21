PRESIDENT RODRIGO R. Duterte led the inauguration Thursday of the 7.42-kilometer Sariaya Bypass Road in Lucena City.

The road, which is expected to serve around 15,000 motorists and commuters daily traveling within the Calabarzon region, will significantly cut traffic between Sariaya and Lucena City in Quezon Province, Mr. Duterte said in his speech.

“It will not only provide faster and safer travel for motorists but also efficient transport of goods to and from the markets of Southern Luzon. This new bypass road is also expected to lessen the traffic volume along Daang Maharlika from Sariaya to Lucena by 40%,” he said.

“It will likewise spur the growth of industries and business opportunities in the area, thereby boosting the socio-economic development of Quezon province and improve the lives of the people,” the President added.

The Sariaya Bypass Road starts from the Manila South Road Daang Maharlika and ends in the Quezon Eco-Tourism Road, according to government broadcaster People’s Television (PTV).

It is one a flagship project of the Department of Public Works and Highways under the administration’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza