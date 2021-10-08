A journalist critical of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s government has won the Nobel Peace Prize, organizers of the Oslo-based group tweeted on Friday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee the prize to Rappler founder Maria A. Ressa along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition of democracy and lasting peace.”

“It’s a recognition of the difficulties, but also hopefully of how we’re going to win the battle for truth,” Ms. Ressa told a forum after the announcement.

Mr. Duterte has called Rappler a “fake news outlet.” Ms. Ressa is facing cyber-libel and tax evasion cases that she said were politically motivated. — Russell Louis C. Ku