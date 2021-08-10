THE Creamline Cool Smashers are back in familiar territory after barging into another finals in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Creamline booked a spot in the championship series of the PVL Open Conference after completing a sweep of the Petro Gazz Angels in their best-of-three semifinals in Game Two on Monday at the PSV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Cool Smashers eliminated the Angels in straight sets, 27-25, 25-22, 25-16.

While Creamline faced another stiff challenge from Petro Gazz, it was not like in the series-opener where it had to dig deeper and come from behind to claim the match in five sets.

Tots Carlos continued with her stellar play for the Cool Smashers in Game Two, top-scoring with 21 points, 18 off attacks.

Jema Galanza backstopped her with 12 while Alyssa Valdez and Risa Sato had nine and eight points, respectively.

“It’s a total team effort. All our coaches’ reminders were on point and we were able to apply all of them,” said Ms. Valdez of their performance.

For Petro Gazz, it was Ria Meneses who led with nine points, followed by Ces Molina with eight and Remy Palma seven points.

Creamline, a three-time PVL champion, would either face in the finals Chery Tiggo Crossovers and Choco Mucho Flying Titans, who were to meet in their rubber match semifinals later on Tuesday.

The PVL Open Conference finals is set for Wednesday. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo