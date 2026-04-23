TIONG BAHRU Singapore Flavours said it is continuing to expand its presence in the Philippines, adding new locations as it builds its network across Metro Manila and nearby areas.

The Singaporean franchise entered the Philippine market in 2019 with its first branch at MetLive Mall in Pasay. It has since opened stores in key commercial areas, including Bonifacio Global City, Estancia Capitol Commons, Eastwood, Alabang Town Center, SM North EDSA, Greenhills, One Ayala, TriNoma, Robinsons Antipolo, Mitsukoshi BGC, and Gateway Mall 2.

More recent branches in UP Katipunan and Landmark by the Bay in Parañaque have brought its total to 16 locations.

During the pandemic, the restaurant chain opened additional branches in Makati and Quezon City and expanded its takeaway and delivery services.

“Our journey reflects more than expansion — it’s a testament to resilience and passion. Even during the pandemic, we never stopped serving authentic Singaporean cuisine to every Filipino,” said Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, co-owner and director of Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours.

The company serves Singaporean dishes such as Hainanese chicken rice, bak kut teh, and laksa. — ALB