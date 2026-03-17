By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

MANG INASAL Philippines, Inc., known for its grilled chicken inasal, is strengthening its “phygital” strategy — blending physical store presence with digital engagement — as it responds to intensifying competition in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector.

“Competition is no longer about scale; it’s about speed and hyper-relevance,” Jose Maria Martin P. Aldecoa, head of marketing and business channels at Mang Inasal, told BusinessWorld in a video interview.

The fastfood chain has gained prominence online through memes, or humorous posts referencing its unlimited rice and chicken oil offerings.

Mr. Aldecoa said the company aims to sustain its digital presence by drawing insights directly from customers and translating them into advertising campaigns.

“Our teams are encouraged to visit the stores, talk to consumers and understand what really makes us connect to them as Mang Inasal,” he said.

Mr. Aldecoa said these insights are turned into creator-led storytelling and communications in the company’s campaigns. The insights also inspire new offers and products aligned with consumer preferences.

“We don’t just want digital presence or visibility. We want these to turn into real conversations, relatable stories and experiences across platforms that translate to transactions,” he said.

One example is the Mang Inasal Creators’ Circle (MICC), a group of nano-influencers who share their dining experiences at the fastfood chain.

“This allows us to move from just one-off moments to sustained storytelling that’s aligned with what we also want to say and how people also see the brand,” Mr. Aldecoa said.

He added that leveraging on-the-ground storytelling helps Mang Inasal create content that is authentic, emotionally engaging, and reflective of customers’ dining experiences.

“In short, we’re evolving from simply being talked about to intentionally shaping the conversation,” Mr. Aldecoa added.

The MICC initiative has received several recognitions, including a Gold award in the Influencer Marketing Campaign of the Year category at the 21st International Business Awards in 2024. It was also named a Black Dragon winner at the 2023 Dragons of Asia awards.

Mang Inasal is also expanding its drive-thru network and takeout windows to make ordering more convenient, particularly during peak lunchtime hours.

Tycoon Edgar “Injap” J. Sia II established Mang Inasal’s first store in Iloilo in 2003. Since then, the province’s grilled chicken specialty has become widely associated with the country’s fastfood dining scene.

Mang Inasal now operates more than 570 branches nationwide.

However, the digital landscape continues to influence consumer habits and intensify competition in the QSR industry.

“The QSR industry is very competitive, and it’s very easy for consumers to lapse or choose between brands,” Mr. Aldecoa said. “So, there’s always an opportunity to continue driving deeper love for our brand amongst our core market.”

At present, Mang Inasal’s core market consists largely of working professionals typically in their late 20s to early 30s.

Recent campaigns have also targeted Generation Z through the creators’ circle.

“We want to attract students while they’re young because it also translates to brand loyalty down the line,” he said.

Mr. Aldecoa said the company has introduced earlier opening hours and expanded its breakfast offerings to attract student customers.

Mang Inasal has also launched initiatives that invite students to help address certain marketing challenges faced by the company.

Mang Inasal is among the QSR brands under Jollibee Foods Corp., one of the largest Asian food service companies.

Mr. Aldecoa has worked within the Jollibee group for about 15 years. He previously served as assistant vice-president for marketing at Jollibee Philippines and assistant vice-president and head of marketing at Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc.

He was appointed Mang Inasal’s head of marketing and business channels in October last year.

Mr. Aldecoa said his interest in marketing began while he was a student at Ateneo de Manila University, where he attended several career talks.

“I really got interested because marketing felt like a blend of the analytical, the numbers side, plus the creative side,” he said.

Working in marketing aligns with his interest in tackling challenges and solving problems, he added.

“I think the QSR field is something in which competitive people can thrive or enjoy.”