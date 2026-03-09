GLOBE TELECOM, INC. is expanding its partnership with Singapore-based laser communications company Transcelestial Technologies Pte. Ltd. to roll out 400 wireless laser links over the next three years.

“Our 400-link rollout with Globe is a signal that the country is embracing new infrastructure models to overcome old constraints,” Transcelestial Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Rohit Jha said in a media release on Sunday.

Globe said Transcelestial’s wireless laser links help address the country’s geographic challenges, offering an alternative to fiber-optic cables that are slow and costly to deploy across coastlines, mountains, and disaster-prone areas.

The company added that by utilizing the laser technology for last-mile and backhaul connectivity, Globe is tackling traditional infrastructure limitations.

Globe Senior Vice-President for Engineering and Network Planning Joel R. Agustin said that deploying Transcelestial lasers will accelerate 5G network expansion and accommodate rising capacity needs while addressing environmental constraints.

This partnership further strengthens Globe’s collaboration with Transcelestial following an investment from Kickstart Ventures, Globe’s corporate venture capital arm, in 2021.

“Kickstart’s investment in Transcelestial reflects Globe’s broader commitment to strengthening the country’s digital backbone. By supporting scalable, resilient connectivity solutions, we’re helping enable more inclusive economic participation across regions, which is fundamental to building a more future-ready Philippines,” said Kickstart Ventures General Partner Joan Cybil Yao.

The planned rollout follows the deployment of laser technology in Visayas and Mindanao between 2024 and 2025 to support Globe’s broadband and 5G networks. — Ashley Erika O. Jose